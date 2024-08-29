State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loews Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total value of $134,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,695 shares of company stock worth $3,483,295. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INGR

Ingredion Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of INGR opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $134.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.