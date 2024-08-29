State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in American Financial Group by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $132.27 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $128.07.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

View Our Latest Report on AFG

American Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.