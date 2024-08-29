State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Fluor by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fluor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Fluor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 50,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fluor

In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $51.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLR

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.