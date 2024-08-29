State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNM stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

