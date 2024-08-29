State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 180.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 856,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,786,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,047,000 after buying an additional 207,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXTA

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.