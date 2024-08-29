State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $51.39 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

