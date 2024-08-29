State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in State Street were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in State Street by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

