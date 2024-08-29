Steakholder Foods (STKH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th.

Steakholder Foods Price Performance

Shares of Steakholder Foods stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Steakholder Foods has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

