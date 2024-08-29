StealthGas (GASS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StealthGas Price Performance

Shares of GASS opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $213.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

