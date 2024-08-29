Stephen Koseff Sells 95,000 Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Koseff sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.54), for a total transaction of £543,400 ($716,602.93).

Stephen Koseff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Stephen Koseff sold 193,557 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.65), for a total value of £1,122,630.60 ($1,480,457.08).

On Wednesday, August 21st, Stephen Koseff sold 31,995 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.79), for a total value of £189,090.45 ($249,361.00).

On Monday, August 5th, Stephen Koseff sold 5,823 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £135.25 ($178.36), for a total value of £787,560.75 ($1,038,587.30).

Investec Group Trading Up 1.1 %

INVP stock opened at GBX 583.50 ($7.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Investec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 429.60 ($5.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 620.50 ($8.18). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 585.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 544.38.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Investec Group from GBX 540 ($7.12) to GBX 660 ($8.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

