Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Shares Down 0.8%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 25,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 115,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.24.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

