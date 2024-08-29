Steven Chadwick Purchases 8,000 Shares of Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Stock

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) insider Steven Chadwick acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$12.20 ($8.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,576.00 ($65,929.73).
The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02.
