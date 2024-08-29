Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SF. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $86.68 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

