Stifel Nicolaus Raises HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $280.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HEI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.67.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $258.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

