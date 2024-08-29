Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,402 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 474% compared to the average volume of 4,946 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

OIH stock opened at $295.82 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $278.63 and a 1 year high of $364.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.48.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.