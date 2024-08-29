Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Ambarella Call Options (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,673 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the average volume of 2,084 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.59. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $76.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

