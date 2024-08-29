Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Celldex Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,226 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,865% compared to the average daily volume of 210 call options.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.58. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 46,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,579,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $608,232.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,016 shares of company stock worth $5,346,512 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 136,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,817,000 after purchasing an additional 427,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after purchasing an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

