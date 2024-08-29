Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Katapult

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Katapult Price Performance

Katapult stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Katapult has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

