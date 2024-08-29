Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,501 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,282% compared to the typical daily volume of 181 put options.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of GALT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.63. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 214,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 38,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

