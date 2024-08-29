StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

KTCC opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of 224.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

