StockNews.com Lowers James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) to Hold

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

JHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $41.98.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 38.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 55.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

