Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.62 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.010-0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Sunday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

