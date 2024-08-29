Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 559 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,529 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

ADBE traded up $12.91 on Thursday, reaching $573.45. The company had a trading volume of 191,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,396. The company has a market cap of $254.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

