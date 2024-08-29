Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AVMU opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

