Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.56% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NJAN. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 465.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

BATS:NJAN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,887 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $254.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

