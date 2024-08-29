Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 29,988 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBTH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 270.1% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTH remained flat at $22.53 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,457. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.0751 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

