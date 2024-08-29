Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 22.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 768.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.36. 19,116 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.