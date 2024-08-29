Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,622 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,431. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

