Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,957. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $194.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

