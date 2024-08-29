Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,629 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,478.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 126,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 121,866 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.54. 67,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,735. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

