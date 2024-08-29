Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,642,000 after acquiring an additional 163,064 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 992,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 700,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179,229 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,148 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.