Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 41,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.41. The stock had a trading volume of 71,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average is $119.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.