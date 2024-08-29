Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.46% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 611.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 1,234.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 101,488 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

DJAN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 19,109 shares. The company has a market cap of $269.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (DJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

