Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $57.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,193 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

