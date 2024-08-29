Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

MA traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $475.25. 101,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $451.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $441.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

