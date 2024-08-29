Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 2,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.89 and its 200-day moving average is $202.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

