Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.57% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 958,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after buying an additional 371,947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 558,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 272,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMAR opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

