Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PJUN opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $442.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

