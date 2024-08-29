Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,103,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,081,000 after acquiring an additional 142,063 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,707,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,684,000 after buying an additional 1,008,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,673,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,695,000 after buying an additional 1,657,016 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,761,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,978,000 after buying an additional 1,111,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,104,000 after buying an additional 673,186 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,459. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average is $103.54. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $110.63.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.