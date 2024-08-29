Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.66. 166,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,895. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.