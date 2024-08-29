Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

KMI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 328,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844,762. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.