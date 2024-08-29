Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 111,203,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,392,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,346,000 after buying an additional 291,609 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $171,904,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,304,000 after acquiring an additional 214,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8,656.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 474,815 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,651. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $45.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

