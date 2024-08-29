Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,159,000 after buying an additional 261,211 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 333,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after buying an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 249,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period.

Shares of EEMV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.19. 299,114 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

