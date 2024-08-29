Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,779,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 71,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $90.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

