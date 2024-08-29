Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFQY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:VFQY traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.24. The stock has a market cap of $344.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

