Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 2,305 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 3,010.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 372.1% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 230.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NAPR stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $214.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

