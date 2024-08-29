Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.71% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJUN. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of DJUN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,937 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

