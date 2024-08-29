Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,130,000.

SIXJ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,368. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan/Jul ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap 6 Month Buffer10 Jan\u002FJul ETF (SIXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

