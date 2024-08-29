Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.26. 188,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,186. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

