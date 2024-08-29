Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.54. 37,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.44 and a 200 day moving average of $110.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.